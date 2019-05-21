Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

