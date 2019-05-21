Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 8,155 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Generac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,383. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

