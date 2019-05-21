Karyopharm Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 1,481,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $7,126,702.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11,995.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 295,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 293,408 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 762,405 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

