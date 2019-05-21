Karen Murphy Santiago Sells 3,065 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

