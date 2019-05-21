JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 416,459 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,103,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.31.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,926,321.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,023 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

