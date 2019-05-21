JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric (SU) a €80.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.12 ($87.35).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock traded up €0.96 ($1.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €73.18 ($85.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,176,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

