F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) insider John Wythe bought 16,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,079.60 ($26,237.55).

FCPT stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.57) on Tuesday. F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Get F&C Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “John Wythe Buys 16,733 Shares of F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (FCPT) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/john-wythe-buys-16733-shares-of-fc-commercial-property-trust-ltd-fcpt-stock.html.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.