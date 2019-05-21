John Wythe Buys 16,733 Shares of F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (FCPT) Stock

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT) insider John Wythe bought 16,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,079.60 ($26,237.55).
FCPT stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.57) on Tuesday. F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.
About F&C Commercial Property Trust
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
