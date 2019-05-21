John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 676 ($8.83). The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. John Menzies’s payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

