John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 676 ($8.83). The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59.
About John Menzies
John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.
