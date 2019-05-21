Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $960,000 Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 1,070,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,523,000 after buying an additional 748,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after buying an additional 550,341 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 617,613 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $79,110,049.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,706,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $164,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,082,011 shares of company stock valued at $385,916,058. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.27.

NYSE:HSY opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

