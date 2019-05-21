JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 58,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $2,391,242.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,437 shares of company stock worth $8,918,042. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

