Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $114,789.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,263. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $55.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

