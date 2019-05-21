Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 787.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other CBS news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBS stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

