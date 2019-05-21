Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $26.54 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,538,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,982,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 390.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 421,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 335,885 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

