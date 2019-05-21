Jaguar Listed Property LLC Trims Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC cut its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. Caretrust REIT makes up approximately 1.9% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

