Jack in the Box (JACK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.90.

JACK stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $42,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,180.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

