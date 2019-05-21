iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

PFF stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

