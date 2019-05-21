iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Stake Lowered by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,927 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

EZU stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

