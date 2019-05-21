iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

