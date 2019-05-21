iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 482,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

