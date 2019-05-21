iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Increased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,835,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 823.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 571,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 509,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,138,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

