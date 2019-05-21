iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stake Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,950,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 815,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after buying an additional 660,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

