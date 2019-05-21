Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,984,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

