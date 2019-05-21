Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up 2.0% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Shares of BMV VCSH opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

