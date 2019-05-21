Iron Financial LLC Has $16.04 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Iron Financial LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 10.2% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 482,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $6,739,196. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $157.21 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

