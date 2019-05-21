Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $80,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 327,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $928,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,029,925 shares of company stock valued at $999,203,038 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

