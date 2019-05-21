Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently:

5/20/2019 – Fabrinet was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2019 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

5/6/2019 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2019 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

4/1/2019 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2019 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FN stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 604,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,408. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $398.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $1,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,518 shares of company stock worth $6,519,284 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,376,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $8,955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,988,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

