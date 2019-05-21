Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (PVI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $25.94.
