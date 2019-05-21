Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

