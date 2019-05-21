Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

