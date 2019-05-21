Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Position Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
Shares of NYSE VTA opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.86.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
