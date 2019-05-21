Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/invesco-bulletshares-2023-corporate-bond-etf-bscn-announces-dividend-increase-0-05-per-share.html.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.