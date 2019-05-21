Invacio (INV) Hits Market Capitalization of $314,964.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Invacio has a total market cap of $314,964.00 and $5,571.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Invacio has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.02096920 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005973 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003794 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000149 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 34,804,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,593,078 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

