Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Raised by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,320 shares of company stock worth $5,343,843 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

