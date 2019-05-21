Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (RXN) CFO Sells 19,663 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $550,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,009.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 600,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,925. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.89 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Rexnord and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

