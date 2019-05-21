Insider Buying: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) CEO Acquires 2,100 Shares of Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $458.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 170.35%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 408,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 308,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 964,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 674,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,783 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

