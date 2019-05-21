Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Director Purchases 227,369 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 227,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $97,768.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 311,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,884.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 558,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,524. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 457.13% and a negative net margin of 62.87%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 10,908,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,951,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,960,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 657,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,717,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 568,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,717,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 568,418 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

