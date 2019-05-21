Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Director Purchases 227,369 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 227,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $97,768.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 311,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,884.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE BW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 558,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,524. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 457.13% and a negative net margin of 62.87%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.
WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/insider-buying-babcock-wilcox-enterprises-inc-bw-director-purchases-227369-shares-of-stock.html.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.