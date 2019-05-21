Insider Buying: A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Director John A. Beckert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,496. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368. A. H. Belo Corp has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get A. H. Belo alerts:

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.61 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. H. Belo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. H. Belo during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 391.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/insider-buying-a-h-belo-corp-ahc-director-acquires-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.