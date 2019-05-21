Inseego Corp (INSG) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 320.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,427 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inseego were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inseego by 15,447.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 318,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 0.59. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Inseego Corp (INSG) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/inseego-corp-insg-shares-bought-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.