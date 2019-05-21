India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,870 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 994,284 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,933,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IGC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 3,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,026. India Globalization Capital has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in India Globalization Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

