IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $903,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

OPI stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($2.87). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

