Independent Money System (IMS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Independent Money System has a market cap of $10,251.00 and $50.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,349.39 or 2.55617556 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000177 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00126474 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto . The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Independent Money System and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.