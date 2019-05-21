Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $118,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.59.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

