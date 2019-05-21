IHS Markit (INFO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.86.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 5,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,980,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,031,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 4,638.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IHS Markit by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,814,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.