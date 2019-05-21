IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,519 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 15th total of 30,952 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,809 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IEC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,237. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

IEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised IEC Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

In other IEC Electronics news, CFO Thomas L. Barbato acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115,240 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/iec-electronics-corp-iec-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.