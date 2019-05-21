IDEX Membership One Day Trading Volume Reaches $945.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $255.00 or 0.03204240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $509,993.00 and $945.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.08574408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00034066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011591 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

