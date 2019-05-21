Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Director Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,934 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 819,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,889. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/hyatt-hotels-co-h-director-susan-d-kronick-sells-1934-shares.html.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.