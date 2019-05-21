Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Director Susan D. Kronick Sells 1,934 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
H stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 819,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,889. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.