Hosking Partners LLP Has $11 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

