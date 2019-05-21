Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after buying an additional 329,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $151.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/hosking-partners-llp-cuts-stake-in-mckesson-co-mck.html.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.