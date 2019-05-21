Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives GBX 213 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 213 ($2.78).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 167.10 ($2.18). The stock had a trading volume of 296,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.50 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of $855.29 million and a P/E ratio of 66.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

