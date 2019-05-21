HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $634,000 in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 299,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 26.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

